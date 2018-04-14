

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s is in serious condition after he was shot in Etobicoke’s Mimico neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the corner of Royal York Road and Evans Avenue at 4:02 p.m. for a report of a male who was shot.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 22 Division at 416-808-2200.