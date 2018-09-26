

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man sustained serious injuries after an home under construction in Oakville partially collapsed, trapping him under heavy debris.

Emergency crews were called to the Sabel Street home, near Hixon Street and Seafare Drive, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters found the man in the garage of the home but had to stabilize the building before reaching him.

Oakville Fire Deputy Chief Andy Glenn said the man had fallen through the floor and was stuck underneath a large load of lumber. No one else was injured.

“They’re clearly working on the second floor, so somehow the floor had given way, whether it was something to do with the structure itself or the winds, whatever the case maybe, it’s still undetermined,” Glenn told reporters at the scene.

Once the man was freed, paramedics rushed him to hospital in serious condition.

Glenn said it was a “good sign” the man was conscious and breathing when police first found him.

“I do know he was complaining of some serious injuries to his body, so I’m hopeful that the person will recover, it’s just undetermined at this point,” he said.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.