

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man responsible for an impaired driving crash that left a mother and her four-year-old daughter dead three years ago has been sentenced to five and a half years behind bars.

On Aug. 29, 2016, emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision in Markham on 16th Avenue near Bur Oak Avenue.

On that day, at around 10 a.m., police said a black Toyota Corolla and a black Infiniti G35 collided just east of the intersection.

The 42-year-old woman driving the Toyota Corolla and her young daughter both succumbed to their injuries after being transported to hospital from the scene of the crash.

Investigators later said they determined that alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly collision.

On Oct. 20, 2016, the 28-year-old driver of the Infiniti, Christopher Singh from Markham, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police said Singh was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of several offences, including impaired driving causing death.