

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in Lawrence Heights, on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Flemington and Allen roads around 4:20 p.m.. They found a male in his late teens or early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the incident was a drive-by shooting and witnesses saw a black sedan fleeing the scene.

“The man was standing on the street corner, a car drove by and someone in the car shot at him what looks like multiple times,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24. “We are still investigating as to who is responsible.”

Hopkinson said it was too early to say if the man was targeted.

Varna Road is closed due to the police investigation.