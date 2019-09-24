

Lexy Benedict , CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who was reportedly seen with a handgun on a TTC bus in North York.

The man was on a bus in the Graydon Hall Drive and Graydon Hall Place area just before 6 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred. Police say that he then got off at a stop in the area.

He is described as being in his mid-30s, with a medium build and blond hair pulled into a hair tie on the top, and cut short on the back. He also has a long blonde goatee, heavily tattooed arms, and a flower tattoo on his left hand, according to police.

Police say that he should be considered “armed and dangerous".