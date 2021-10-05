TORONTO -- Toronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe to be involved in a prowl by night investigation in Leslieville.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, police said that they have received reports of a man who has been 'targeting' a number of residences in the area of Dundas Street East and Leslie Street.

The man has been seen in the area in the evening and into the early hours of the morning trying to gain access to homes, police said.

On a few occasions, police said, the man has been seen travelling on a bicycle.

In surveillance video release by police, the man appears to be seen ringing a doorbell of a residence and waiting for someone inside to open the door.

He is described by police as being 30 to 35 years of age, bald, clean shaven with a medium build, He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, knee-length sports shorts with stripes on the side, black socks and casual footwear, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.