

Sean Davidson and Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





Following a shooting at a Scarborough complex in the early morning hours of Friday, a man said he awoke to find his brother covered in blood.

“I was just sleeping and I heard shots go off,” Omar Peters said. “I woke up and I saw my brother walking towards the house covered in blood.”

“It was just a lot to see him come towards me.”

Emergency crews were called to the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Peters said his brother was taken to hospital in stable condition after he was shot in the back.

“One of his friends luckily took off his shirt and wrapped it around and put the pressure on it,” he said. “He was standing up. He looked really shaken up. He was soldiering it out, believe it or not, but I could tell he was in a lot of pain.”

Peters said he does not believe his 21-year-old brother was targeted.

“I’m holding up – I’m trying to. When you live in an area like this you’re kind of unfortunately immune to it. For me, it’s just trying to get over it and just be strong for my grandmother and my brother.”

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the incident has been released by officials.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.