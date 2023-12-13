TORONTO
Toronto

Man rushed to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto

One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near College Street and Ossington Avenue early Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near College Street and Ossington Avenue early Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

One man was rushed to a trauma centre Wednesday following a shooting just west of the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

It happened near College Street and Ossington Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

Police said officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting and a man in his 20s was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects. 

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

AGING IN CANADA

AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News