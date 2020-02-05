TORONTO -- A 27-year-old man who was rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton Wednesday afternoon is now in stable condition, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Cadetta Road around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.

One of the drivers was transported to a trauma center in critical condition, Peel police said.

Police say they believe a car rear-ended a dump truck.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.