Man rushed to trauma centre after collision in Brampton now stable, police say
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 3:28PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 5:37PM EST
TORONTO -- A 27-year-old man who was rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton Wednesday afternoon is now in stable condition, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Cadetta Road around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.
One of the drivers was transported to a trauma center in critical condition, Peel police said.
Police say they believe a car rear-ended a dump truck.
Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.