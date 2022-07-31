Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries following fight at Toronto lounge
A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a fight at a lounge in Scarborough.
The assault happened around 5 a.m. in the Wexford area, near Lawrence Avenue East and Crockford Boulevard, just east of Warden Avenue.
Toronto paramedics rushed the victim to hospital via emergency run.
He is now in stable condition at a trauma centre, police said.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Prince Charles' charity received donation from bin Ladens: report
Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a one million pound (US$1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
Sting warns of threats to democracy during Warsaw concert
British musician Sting interrupted a concert in Warsaw on Saturday evening to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide and to denounce the war in Ukraine as 'an absurdity based upon a lie.'
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the centre of an archaeological dispute.
Montreal
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: Converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities. That's why researchers participating in the 24th annual international AIDS conference, hosted in Montreal, are calling for a new approach to fighting the 50-year-old disease.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
London
-
Maggie MacNeil breaks record at Commonwealth Games
It was a successful day in the pool for local swimmers competing on the world stage, Saturday
-
'We are all equal today': Free block party brings entertainment to Hamilton Road
As music played on one of London’s newest flex streets, a diverse crowd sang, danced and clapped to the beat. At the crouch block party, free live entertainment, food, games and prizes gave a much-needed pick me up to residents in the neighbourhood.
-
'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out
Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.
Kitchener
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant considered total loss after fire
Several stations responded to a fire at the Old Marina Restaurant on Puslinch Lake.
-
Adam Sandler in Guelph, pediatric vaccine clinics full, housing prices: Top stories of the week
Adam Sandler's visit to the Royal City, pediatric vaccines now available, and a residence crunch at University of Guelph round out the top stories of the week.
-
K-W blood donor clinics gear up for possible long weekend supply shortage
The Canadian Blood Services is asking first time donors to step up as they prepare for a potential rise in trauma situations over the long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the Sault
Algoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
-
Residential school survivors in the Sault look to move forward together
It’s a weekend of healing for residential school survivors in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Severance packages for retiring mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $500,000
Ottawa taxpayers will be on the hook for more than $500,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the eight councillors not seeking re-election this fall.
-
One person killed in crash on County Road 2 in eastern Ontario
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on County Road 2, between Blair Road and Riddell Road, Sunday morning.
-
Paramedics waiting at least three hours to transfer some patients at Ottawa hospitals, officials say
Ontario paramedics say they are dealing with a health care crisis because of emergency room closures and health care staff shortages, creating a perfect storm for ambulance delays and roadblocks for timely access to care.
Windsor
-
Maggie MacNeil breaks record at Commonwealth Games
It was a successful day in the pool for local swimmers competing on the world stage, Saturday
-
New name unveiled for Uncle Tom’s Cabin in Dresden, Ont.
Turning the page on Uncle Tom’s Cabin in Dresden, Ont. Saturday, the Ontario Heritage Trust announced a new name for the historic site in a special Emancipation Day ceremony.
-
'I submitted the paperwork right away': Wife donates organ to husband diagnosed with kidney disease
Aimee Omstead and George Egglezos have been married for 20 years, and their bond is now stronger than ever.
Barrie
-
What's open and closed across Simcoe County this Civic Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
-
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Community gardens grow in popularity as grocery prices continue to climb
The cost of planting a garden is often less than a single trip to the grocery store and produces much more food than shoppers get in that trip.
Calgary
-
Calgarians explore lesser-known mountain destinations to avoid long weekend crowds
As many people flock to popular spots in the mountains over the Heritage Day long weekend, others are choosing to explore places and trails less travelled.
-
Alberta opens COVID-19 vaccines for children Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Health experts are urging parents to get their children and babies vaccinated for COVID-19 now, ahead of the fall and return to school.
-
Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders
Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated.
Winnipeg
-
-
13-year-old Winnipeg boy missing in Thompson: RCMP
Officers say Khellen Kirkness travelled to Thompson to visit family. He was last seen on July 26, 2022, leaving a house on Sandpiper Crescent to go visit friends.
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
Vancouver
-
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to Keremeos Creek wildfire
A wildfire in the South Okanagan is rapidly growing, forcing people out of their homes Saturday.
-
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 with 'life-threatening injuries'
One man is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Slight uptick in ER visits since start of heat wave, BCCDC says
The sizzling weather has stretched into the August long weekend and British Columbians are again being urged to know the signs of heat-related illness and check in on the vulnerable.
Edmonton
-
Family pleads for stem cell donors of African descent to help save their two-year old son
Jacob’s two-year old son, Ezra Marfo, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in May 2021. Just after his second birthday in July, the family was told the cancer was spreading. After what Jacob said is too many cancer treatments to count, now Ezra needs a stem cell donation.
-
'Possible tornado event' in northwest Alberta under investigation: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada officials are investigating a significant severe weather event that damaged homes from Fairview to Hines Creek, Alta.
-
Alberta opens COVID-19 vaccines for children Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Health experts are urging parents to get their children and babies vaccinated for COVID-19 now, ahead of the fall and return to school.