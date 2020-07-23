TORONTO -- Police are investigating a stabbing in North York that left one man with serious injuries early Thursday morning.

Officers told CP24 that police were called to an apartment building near Weston Road and Jane Street for reports of a stabbing shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say a man was found in the hallway of the building suffering from a laceration to his neck.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run in critical condition.

Police later confirmed that his injuries are now believed to non-life-threatening.

Uniformed officers and members of the forensic unit are currently on scene collecting evidence

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.