Man rushed to hospital following motorcycle collision in Etobicoke

A man has been rushed to hospital following a motorcycle collision in Etobicoke this afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred just before 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue. A motorcycle was reportedly struck by another vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.