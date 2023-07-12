Man rushed to hospital following motorcycle collision in Etobicoke
A man has been rushed to hospital following a motorcycle collision in Etobicoke this afternoon.
Police say the crash occurred just before 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue. A motorcycle was reportedly struck by another vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A Quebec court judge says he fears a jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews would trivialize the crime.
-
Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault
A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.
-
After arrests, Montreal magic mushroom dispensary owners vow to reopen
The FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal did not reopen on Wednesday, but the store's owners plan on reopening soon despite police raiding the location and arresting four people.
London
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning of at least 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.
-
Nuclear issues weigh heavily on Saugeen Ojibway water walkers
Over the course of July, nearly a hundred members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation will share the millions of steps required to traverse the entire boundary of their territory, from Tobermory in the north, south to Goderich, east to Arthur, and back up to Collingwood.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Canadian post-secondary institutions likely examining security, inclusivity after University of Waterloo stabbing
The CEO of a group advocating for Canada's universities says the country's post-secondary institutions will be re-evaluating both security and inclusivity initiatives in the wake of a triple stabbing at an Ontario university that police allege was motivated by hate.
-
Answers on what's causing smelly Puslinch water expected in coming days
After dealing with putrid-smelling water for around three weeks, a group of residents in Puslinch, Ont. may soon get some answers on what’s causing it.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor wants to end vacant unit tax, suggesting it's too broad
An Ottawa city councillor wants to rescind the city's vacant unit tax (VUT), suggesting it is overly broad and too onerous for residents.
-
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest asking fans to arrive early for Foo Fighters concert
Organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest are asking fans to arrive early and leave the bag at home, as the second week of the festival kicks off tonight with the Foo Fighters.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Windsor
-
Assault with machete on Langlois leads to search for suspect: WPS
Windsor police say they have launched an investigation after three people were stabbed in an incident overnight.
-
Windsor substitute teacher found not guilty of sex assault-related charges
A Windsor substitute teacher has been found not guilty of several sexual assault-related charges after a trial last week..
-
Dryer blamed for house fire in Ford City area
Windsor fire officials say a dryer is to blame for a house fire in the Ford City area.
Barrie
-
Ontario police arrest suspected impaired driver with baby raccoon on board
Police made an arrest with a wild twist after receiving a report about a suspected impaired driver with a baby raccoon on board in Muskoka.
-
Barrie man accused of being drug impaired faces multiple charges after fleeing scene of crash
A Barrie man accused of leaving the scene of a collision faces several charges, including impaired driving and running a red light.
-
Young G2 driver clocked speeding 201km/h on Highway 26
Provincial police are urging motorists to slow down after clocking a young driver speeding 111 kilometres over the limit on Highway 26.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.
Calgary
-
Bank of Canada interest hike expected to create financial pinch for Calgary homeowners
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it will raise its policy interest rate for the tenth time since March 2022, much to the dismay of some Calgarians as the cost of borrowing becomes more expensive.
-
Western Oasis provides refuge to many a Stampede-goer, opportunity to many a local artist
In the BMO Centre's Hall E, 49 artists have set up their work for visitors to peruse and purchase. It's a spot away from the Stampede's midway and scorching daytime heat or evening thundershowers.
-
Wheelchair rugby athlete offers inspirational peer support to spinal cord injury patients
A Calgary woman is making a big difference by mentoring patients who've suffered from spinal cord injury or stroke, sharing her lived experience with others as a rising wheelchair rugby athlete.
Winnipeg
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
-
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
-
Money, geography may be why Taylor Swift isn't touring in Canada
As superstar Taylor Swift continues to take the world by storm with her massively popular Eras Tour, there’s one country that’s being left out of the excitement – Canada.
Vancouver
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
-
30-year-old man arrested after allegedly exposing genitals to kids in Vancouver’s Chinatown
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Vancouver police say he was caught exposing himself to children in Chinatown on Tuesday.
-
204 charges, 1 suspect at large in Surrey fraud and identity theft case
An investigation that started with a traffic stop in Surrey has resulted in three people being charged with a combined 204 offences, according to police, who say one suspect remains at large.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.