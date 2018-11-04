Man rushed to hospital after stabbing near Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation on Glendower Circuit in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 6:58AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 7:38AM EST
A male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough, paramedics say.
It happened at around 1:50 a.m. a Toronto Community Housing complex on Glendower Circuit near Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue.
Reports from the scene indicate that two people were arrested, though police have not confirmed that detail at this time.