Toronto

    • Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Etobicoke

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Etobicoke Friday evening.

    Police say they received a call for a stabbing near Park Lawn Road and Bayside Lane just after 10 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from a stab wound.

    Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

    No suspect information has been released.

