Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Allan Gardens

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed at Allan Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the park, in the area of Carlton and Jarvis streets, at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The circumstances leading up to the reported altercation are unclear, however police say they located and arrested a suspect at the scene.