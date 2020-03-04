TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Oakwood Village on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located one person with a gunshot wound, police said.

SHOOTING

Oakwood Ave & Vaughan Rd

- reports of a victim with a gunshot wound, being transported to hospital, unknown the extent of the injury at this time

-Police on scene investigating

- Road Closures include Oakwood Ave from Bude St#GO460227

^mf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 4, 2020

Toronto paramedics said the victim has been transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police have closed roads in the area as they investigate the shooting.