Man rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

A 27-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received a call for a shooting in the area of Portland and Stewart streets, south of King Street West, at around 5:13 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition.

"At this point, we do not have a scene located, and we don't have a suspect description at this point either," Duty Insp. Jason Albanese said.

He added that police have not yet been able to talk to the victim to get information about the incident.

"Our public safety response team, as well as numerous members of 14 Division, are canvassing the buildings behind me for video and for witnesses. And we're hoping to piece together what happened here this evening," Albanese said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.