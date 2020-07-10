TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured after a shooting outside Scarborough Town Centre Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the mall, located near Ellesmere and McCowan roads, just after 2 p.m. after receiving numerous reports of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, police said.

"What I can confirm now from our preliminary investigation is officers have confirmed that the shooting occurred outside of the mall,” Toronto Police Const. Alex Li said. “Currently, entrance three to the mall is closed."

SHOOTING:

Scarborough Town Centre

- reports of multiple gun shots heard in the area

- reports of a man shot at Scarborough Town Centre

- police responding

- unknown extent of injuries

- use caution

- will update#GO1278229

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2020

Investigators say that the suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV travelling in “an unknown direction.” No further suspect descriptions have been provided.

"It occurred at a shopping mall. I can only assume that it is busy, people are out and about trying to do their shopping at the mall so I can only assume that there were a lot of witnesses to this incident," Li said.

"We're working in conjunction with mall security and we are also advising our partners at the TTC just in case the suspects might have fled using public transportation or were using the TTC before."

Investigators said there remains a heavy police presence in the area. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.