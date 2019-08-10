Man rushed to hospital after shooting at hotel near airport
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:38AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 7:34AM EDT
A 30-year-old man has been transported to a trauma centre following a shooting at a hotel in the Claringview area, near Pearson International Airport.
The shooting happened in the area of Claringview Drive and Dixon Road at around 1:30 a.m.
Paramedics said they rushed the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are looking for three male suspects.