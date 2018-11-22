

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate after a male was shot during an interaction with police officers in Etobicoke late Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in a parking lot near some high-rise residential buildings in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue.

CP24 has learned that some undercover officers were in the area as part of an investigation when the interaction occurred with the male occurred.

Police have previously said that the male sustained multiple gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing at the scene.

He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition, where he is in the custody of police.