Man rushed to hospital after North York stabbing

Officers respond to a stabbing on Lapage Court in North York Friday January 17, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Officers respond to a stabbing on Lapage Court in North York Friday January 17, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

5 things to know for Friday, February 17, 2023

The final report from the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act is being released today, Canadians feel tipping is getting out of hand, and explaining Bruce Willis's dementia diagnosis. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today

Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec

    Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.

