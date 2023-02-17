Man rushed to hospital after North York stabbing

A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being stabbed in North York late Thursday night.

It happened on Lapage Court, in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue West, around 11:30 p.m.

Toronto Police said a man in his 60s was rushed to hospital by paramedics via emergency run.

Police later said that his injuries were non-life-threatening and that he will likely be released from the hospital today.

The suspect is still outstanding, but there is no description so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.