TORONTO -- A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a marine rescue at Toronto’s waterfront, paramedics confirm.

Emergency crews were called the area of Cherry Street and Martin Goodman Trail around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a person in distress.

Police said there were reports of five or six kite boarders on Lake Ontario at the time of the call.

Officers performed live-saving measures on one person and then transported them to the hospital, police said.

No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the injuries.

This is a developing news story. More to come.