

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus shelter at a busy downtown intersection.

Police said the man was standing at the bus shelter at around 1:50 a.m. when a black SUV mounted the curb and struck him.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.