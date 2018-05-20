Man rushed to hospital after downtown shooting
Toronto paramedics are seen at the scene of a shooting near Yonge and Wellington streets Sunday May 20, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 9:59PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 10:25PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a reported shooting in the downtown core Sunday night.
It happened at Yonge and Wellington streets at around 9 p.m.
Toronto police said people were seen fleeing a restaurant after shots rang out.
A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Toronto police said they are looking for three suspects armed with guns who were seen fleeing the area in a small black car.