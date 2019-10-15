

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a car slammed into the back of a transport truck on Highway 401 Tuesday night.

It happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway approaching Islington Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

The driver was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The westbound collector lanes of the highway have been shut down at Highway 400 as police investigate the collision.

Police have not provided any information so far about what may have led to the crash.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the collision or dashboard camera footage to get in touch with investigators.