Man rushed to hospital after being trapped under truck following west-end crash
A man has been rushed to hospital after being extricated from underneath a truck in Toronto’s west end Thursday evening.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a truck crashing into a detached garage in the Ossington Avenue and College Street area shortly before 6 p.m.
When they arrived, crews found the driver trapped under the truc, Toronto police said. They were able to free him before transporting him to the hospital.
Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police have not said what caused the crash.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Animal tranquilizer found in drug cocktail that caused cluster of overdoses in Belleville, Ont.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukrainian energy company
An FBI informant has been charged with lying to authorities about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving U.S. President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, a claim that is central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.
Madeleine McCann suspect to face trial on separate sex assault charges
The main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann goes on trial in Germany on Friday on separate charges relating to child sexual abuse crimes in Portugal.
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
She skated with her idols when she was 10. Now her hockey dreams have come true
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER has highest death rate in Montreal, data shows
The Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room has the highest death rate on the island of Montreal, figures from the Quebec Health Ministry reveal.
-
Exhibition in Old Montreal museum looks at Black community's work on the railways
An event at the Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History (Pointe-a-Calliere) Museum highlights the role of Black railway porters in a local neighbourhood.
London
-
Mayor Morgan not expecting to use his veto power after budget deliberations set 8.7% tax hike
It will cost a lot more to live in London, Ont. this year.
-
Bad weather leads to crashes, delays on local 400 series highways
A section of Highway 402 was closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon. Traffic was clogged on the 401 after more than one dozen vehicles collided.
-
Officer didn’t commit criminal offence in police-involved shooting in Seaforth: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation into a shooting in Seaforth that involved a police officer.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Man steals vehicle at gunpoint before getting into four separate crashes
A man who stole a car in Cambridge at gunpoint, with the owner’s dog still in it, has been arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Collision closes Falconbridge Hwy. in Sudbury
The Falconbridge Highway is closed due to a collision, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday evening.
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
Animal tranquilizer found in drug cocktail that caused cluster of overdoses in Belleville, Ont.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE First snowstorm in weeks blankets Ottawa on Thursday night
5 to 10 cm of snow is expected tonight and into tomorrow morning, Environment Canada says.
Windsor
-
Ontario’s primary health care system 'beyond crisis levels' as 1 in 4 will soon be without family doctor: OMA
The Ontario Medical Association is sounding the alarm about a growing family doctor shortage in Ontario, one it believes is only going to get worse over the next two years.
-
Transmission line between Essex County and Chatham-Kent ahead of schedule
According to Hydro One, the construction of the 400-mega watt hydro transmission line between Essex-County and Chatham-Kent is moving along rapidly and could be done a year ahead of schedule.
-
Handgun and $12,000 in drugs seized on Banwell Road
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.
Barrie
-
Landlord arrested for entering tenant's home, turning off utilities without warning
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.
-
Police renew appeal for help to determine what happened to Daniel Holden
Provincial police are renewing an appeal for help finding a Bracebridge man who disappeared six months ago.
-
Police make arrests in fraud investigation after couple invests $680,000
Two people face charges after provincial police say a Huntsville couple invested roughly $680,000 into what they thought was a legitimate institution.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
Calgary
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Lethbridge veterans pay tribute to the adoption of the maple leaf flag
Thursday marks 59 years since Canada adopted its maple leaf flag.
-
Family of Metis hunter killed in northern Alberta facing new medical challenges
A southern Alberta family, still reeling from the death of a loved one killed in 2020, is facing new medical challenges.
Winnipeg
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.
-
B.C. brothers and friend win massive Super Bowl 50/50 raffle
Getting tickets to the Super Bowl is already a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – and three B.C. residents also managed to walk away winners of the event's massive 50/50 raffle.
Edmonton
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Alberta expecting to get federal estimate of its share of Canada Pension Plan by fall
Albertans will have to wait until the fall before they learn what the federal government thinks they should get if the province quits the Canada Pension Plan.
-
RCMP form national team in response to extortion schemes targeting South Asian business
The RCMP says it has established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing about extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.