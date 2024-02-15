TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man rushed to hospital after being trapped under truck following west-end crash

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    A man has been rushed to hospital after being extricated from underneath a truck in Toronto’s west end Thursday evening.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of a truck crashing into a detached garage in the Ossington Avenue and College Street area shortly before 6 p.m.

    When they arrived, crews found the driver trapped under the truc, Toronto police said. They were able to free him before transporting him to the hospital.

    Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

    Police have not said what caused the crash.

