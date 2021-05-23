TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of West Lodge Avenue and Queen Street West, east of Lansdowne Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a man believed to be in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.