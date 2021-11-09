TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough.

Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said he was being rushed to hospital via emergency run by Toronto Paramedic Services.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word so far on possible suspects.