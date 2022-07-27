Man rushed to hospital after being hit with bottle in Christie Pits
A man has been seriously injured after being hit with a bottle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Bloor Street West and Carling Avenue, east of Ossington Avenue, around 8:30 p.m.
Two men were involved in an altercation, and one of them was struck with a bottle, police say.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say officers are in the area searching for the suspect. No description has been released.
