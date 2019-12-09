TORONTO -- A man was rushed to hospital early this morning with serious injuries after he was stabbed outside a restaurant in East York.

Police say a man was involved in an altercation outside a restaurant in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street at around 1 a.m. and was subsequently stabbed in the back.

He was taken to trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects but say the victim is speaking with investigators.