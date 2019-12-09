Man rush to hospital after being stabbed in back outside East York restaurant
CTV News Toronto Published Monday, December 9, 2019 6:27AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in East York. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
TORONTO -- A man was rushed to hospital early this morning with serious injuries after he was stabbed outside a restaurant in East York.
Police say a man was involved in an altercation outside a restaurant in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street at around 1 a.m. and was subsequently stabbed in the back.
He was taken to trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects but say the victim is speaking with investigators.