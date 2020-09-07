TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition after falling into a construction site downtown on Monday morning, Toronto paramedics say.

Just before 3 a.m., Toronto police responded to a medical call after a man entered a closed construction site at Peter and Adelaide streets.

Police say a 22-year-old man fell about 40 feet into a hole and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There are reports that the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police say.

Toronto firefighters reportedly had to use rope and a basket to rescue the man about three floors down into the site.

Toronto paramedics say the man was taken to a local trauma centre.

It is unknown how the man entered the construction site.