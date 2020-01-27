TORONTO -- A Newmarket judge has sentenced a 26-year-old man to five years in prison after he was found guilty of forcing a young girl to work in the sex trade four years ago.

York Regional Police said that one person had been taken into custody in 2016 after officers determined that a girl under the age of 18 was being forced to work in the sex trade between the months of July and October.

Ferhat Tekin was charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident, including trafficking a person under 18, making child pornography, obtaining sex services and distributing child pornography.

On Sept. 24, 2019, he was found guilty of those charges.

Tekin received his sentence Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in New Market, police said.