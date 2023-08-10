Man pushed at Toronto subway station dies in hospital weeks after attack

A 69-year-old man who was pushed to the ground at a downtown Toronto subway station last month has died in the hospital, police say.

On July 7, Toronto police said officers responded to a call for an assault at the Bloor-Yonge subway station just before 7 p.m.

It is alleged that the suspect, identified as Toronto resident Lovingston Williams, 40, approached another man and pushed him. The victim fell to the ground and was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

The suspect was located by officers and arrested shortly after the incident. According to investigators, Williams did not know his victim.

On Aug. 4, police said the victim, identified as 69-year-old Menghsteab Araia, also from Toronto, died in the hospital.

Williams was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault, which has now been upgraded to one count of manslaughter. He has also been charged with one count of obstructing police.

The charges have not been proven in court. Williams appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. to face the upgraded charges.

On Thursday afternoon, the Toronto Transit Commission issued a statement on Araia's death.

"We're aware that this tragic incident is now being treated as a homicide," the agency shared in a Tweet. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Araia's family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

The commission says that safety is "paramount" to its operations and that it will assist police in any way during their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.