Man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling from tour boat near Ontario Place
A man has been pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the waterfront park at 2:41 p.m. for reports that a man had fallen into the waters.
A search immediately commenced to locate the man.
Just before 5 p.m., Toronto Fire told CP24 that a person had been rescued from the water and life-saving efforts were in progress.
There is no immediate word on the person’s condition.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
