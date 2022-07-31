Man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling from tour boat near Ontario Place

A man has been pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the waterfront park at 2:41 p.m. for reports that a man had fallen into the waters.

A search immediately commenced to locate the man.

Just before 5 p.m., Toronto Fire told CP24 that a person had been rescued from the water and life-saving efforts were in progress.

There is no immediate word on the person’s condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.