TORONTO
Toronto

Man pronounced dead following shooting in Hamilton

Daniel Musafiri, 29, has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Hamilton. HPS/Handout Daniel Musafiri, 29, has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Hamilton. HPS/Handout

A Hamilton man has been pronounced dead following a shooting on Friday night.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m., in the area of York Boulevard and Queen Street North in Hamilton.

A man was shot and transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. In a follow-up tweet, police identified the man as Daniel Musafiri, 29, of Hamilton.

Police are searching for suspects following reports that they fled the area after the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hamilton police.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News