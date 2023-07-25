Man pronounced dead following daytime Cabbagetown shooting
A man has been pronounced dead following a daytime shooting near the intersection of Shuter and Sherbourne streets.
Investigators say the shooting occurred just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say shots were heard in a nearby parking lot. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
Montreal
-
Core of Montreal's Chinatown district gets Quebec heritage status
Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, protecting nine buildings in the district from demolition or significant alteration without permission.
-
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
-
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
London
-
Hottest temperatures of the summer set to arrive this week
For the first time this summer, we could hit 31 C and with the humidex, it will feel above 40 C by Friday.
-
Hundreds of new jobs coming to CAMI Assembly
The auto plant in Ingersoll, Ont. will be building battery modules in the second quarter of 2024.
-
Elderly man injured in home invasion
An 81-year-old man is recovering at home with 100 stitches to his head and hands following an armed home invasion in Sarnia.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
-
North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'
North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
Motorcycle collides with OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard
Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus and a motorcycle crashed on St. Laurent Boulevard early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend
The city of Ottawa says drivers and transit users can expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend as crews undertake sewer work.
Windsor
-
Man arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested a suspect following two reports of sexual assaults involving minors in the city’s east end.
-
Windsor police officer recognized for bravery after fiery Amherstburg crash
Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire is recognizing an officer’s brave efforts in saving a person’s life after a fiery crash in Amherstburg.
-
Ontario and Michigan agreement aims to strengthen economic ties
Ontario and Michigan officials say a new partnership will increase trade, attract investment and encourage job creation in both jurisdictions.
Barrie
-
30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township
A 30-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between a cube van and a car in Springwater Township.
-
Disturbing messages written on signs at popular Barrie park
Police say patrols may get stepped up after someone wrote disturbing messages on signs posted along construction fencing at a popular Barrie park.
-
Driver charged with impaired after plunging car into Barrie construction zone
An Aurora man landed in a heap of trouble after driving his car into a construction-zone excavation pit.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Winnipeg
-
Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power on Tuesday morning due outages caused by an overnight storm.
-
3rd man gets prison time for trying to smuggle people from Canada into North Dakota
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for trying to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night
Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
2 men charged in connection to home invasion in Vancouver’s DTES
Charges have been laid against two men suspected of violently robbing a senior in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.
-
Three-legged dog rescued from B.C. wildfire evacuation zone, reunited with owners
Volunteers at a makeshift emergency animal shelter for pets of B.C. wildfire evacuees recently witnessed the joyful reunion of a pup named Three Leg with her humans.
-
B.C. man banned from teaching for life after dating student he met online
A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from his profession for life after developing a relationship described as “inappropriately close” with a student.
Edmonton
-
Tornado, large hail west of Edmonton confirmed by Environment Canada
There was at least one tornado west of Edmonton Monday night as a severe storm rolled through, prompting warnings and watches for much of western Alberta.
-
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.