

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male has been pronounced dead on scene after a reported stabbing inside an apartment building in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood.

It happened at a Toronto Community Housing building near Gordonridge Place and Danforth Road at around 7:50 a.m.

Police were not initially able to locate the victim upon being called to the scene but found him a short time later.

One resident of the building who spoke to CP24 on Saturday morning said that while there have been some “home invasions and minor robberies” at the building in the past he is not aware of any homicides.

“I have been here seven years. This is the first time this ever happened,” he said. “A lot of people are friendly around here but then you have bad apples too.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.