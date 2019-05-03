

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after a reported break-in at a commercial building in the city's Humber Summit neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Const. David Hopkinson said officers were called to a building at Millwick and Milvan drives, south of Steeles Avenue after 9 a.m. for a report of a commercial alarm.

They arrived to find one man with life-threatening injuries and another man with minor injuries.

The man with life-threatening injuries was treated by paramedics but was ultimately pronounced dead on scene. Police say that they are treating his death as suspicious at this time as "further investigation is required."

The man suffering minor injuries was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers are at the scene checking the premises.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police say that they plan to issue a "more detailed statement" about what may have transpired sometime later today.

Homicide detectives have been sent to the scene but are not leading the investigation.