

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 69-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after a collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 407, near Highway 400.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a minivan.

“It looks like the driver of the passenger vehicle has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries,” Schmidt told CP24. “It is dire at this point.”

The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Schmidt said that it appears as though the collision took place in one of the middle lanes of the highway.

“I don’t know how the collision took place and that’s why we have our collision reconstruction unit on scene right now, trying to determine that.”

All eastbound lanes of Highway 407 between Highway 400 and Keele Street have been closed. Traffic is being diverted on to Highway 400.

The westbound lanes of Highway 407 are not impacted by the collision, but Schmidt said that drivers should expect delays due to the “visual distraction” of what is happening in the eastbound lanes.

Schmidt said that the highway shouldl reopen by 10 p.m.