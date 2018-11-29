

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 60s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road East at around 7 p.m.

No information regarding the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the deadly crash is conducted.