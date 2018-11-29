Man pronounced dead after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton
Officers attend the scene of a collision in Hamilton on Nov. 29, 2018. (Andrew Collins)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 8:40PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 8:42PM EST
A man believed to be in his 60s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton on Thursday night.
The incident took place in the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road East at around 7 p.m.
No information regarding the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the deadly crash is conducted.