Man pronounced dead after being found with 'significant injuries' in downtown Toronto
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 12:32PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 16, 2020 2:47PM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
TORONTO -- A man is dead after being found in the common area of a downtown building with significant injuries, police say.
Police say that they were called to the building near John and Richmond streets at around 11:45 a.m.
Once on scene, officers located the victim with what is being described as “significant injuries.”
Police say that they are treating the incident as suspicious.