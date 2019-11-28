Man police consider violent goes missing from downtown
Kefene is described as being five-foot-nine, 170 pounds, with black curly short hair, a medium build and a beard. Police have not released a clothing description.(Toronto Police Operations via Twitter)
TORONTO -- A 36-year-old man police describe to be "violent” has gone missing from downtown Toronto.
According to police, Gashawbeza Kefene was last seen on Nov. 20 near the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.
Kefene is described as being five-foot-nine, 170 pounds, with black curly short hair, a medium build and a beard. Police have not released a clothing description.
Police are warning the public not to approach him and call 911 if he is spotted.
Anyone with information is also asked to contact police at 416-808-1404, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).