    • Man passed out in car on a Toronto-area highway blew four times legal alcohol limit

    A vehicle is towed by Ontario Provincial Police after the driver was found passed out in the car on Highway 427. (OPP/Twitter) A vehicle is towed by Ontario Provincial Police after the driver was found passed out in the car on Highway 427. (OPP/Twitter)
    Impaired driving charges have been laid after a man was found passed out in a vehicle on a Toronto-area highway.

    According to Ontario Provincial Police, a vehicle was spotted driving on a rim in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The driver pulled over on Highway 427 near Burnhamthorpe Road before passing out in the car, police allege.

    Officers took the 34-year-old into custody, where he blew over four times the legal limit on an alcohol blood test.

    The driver was released to a sober friend who picked him up from the police station.

    He is facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving, driving while impaired and having open liquor in a vehicle.

