Man offering unregistered massage services out of Brampton home charged with sexual assault, police say

A man allegedly offering unregistered massage therapy services out of a Brampton residence has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

In a release issued Friday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) alleged that on Sept. 17, a woman attended a scheduled massage appointment, during which she was touched inappropriately.

She was not injured during the alleged assault, they said.

As a result, 52-year-old Brampton resident Minh Khanh SOC, also known as ‘Kendy Ming,’ has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

SOC is not a registered or licensed massage therapist but was providing such services out of his residence in Brampton, according to police.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and urged them to come forward. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.