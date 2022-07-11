Man missing after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto

A man is "unaccounted for" after a golf cart was reportedly driven into a large pond at a golf course in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Monday at DiamondBack Golf Club at 13300 Leslie Street, south of Bloomington Road.

According to York Regional Police, a witness contacted them to report seeing a golf cart being driven into a pond at the local golf course.

Police said it is not known if the person driving the vehicle is a worker or a patron.

The force's underwater rescue team is now on scene.

Richmond Hill Fire is handling this investigation. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Rayburn confirmed a golf cart is in the water, adding fire crews are now on scene and waiting for "more updates about the situation."

This is a developing news story. More information to come.