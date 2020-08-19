TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man says he may partially lose his eyesight after being struck by a paintball capsule while he was heading to work late Sunday night in Mississauga.

Police say that the man was walking from his home to a bus stop in the area of Monica Drive and Lockington Crescent around 10:30 p.m. when strangers in a passing vehicle fired a paintball gun at him multiple times.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, the victim said that he underwent surgery at Brampton Hospital and, as a result of his injuries, may lose sight in his left eye.

“I have no fight with anyone. Because of the COVID scene I was all the time at my home, attending my classes,” Bikramvir, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, said on Wednesday.

Bikramvir is an international business student who has been living at his uncle’s home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that he was heading to his part-time job when he was attacked.

His uncle told CTV News Toronto that the suspects first shot Bikramvir in the leg with a paintball capsule and then struck him in the face when he turned around.

Investigators have said they believe the assault was unprovoked and that Bikramvir did not know his assailants. They also noted that the shooting of paintballs can be dangerous and cause serious injury, especially if fired at a high rate of speed.

“This assault has forever changed the life of this victim’s and we are urging anyone with any information to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau,” Const. Sarah Patten said.

No suspect descriptions have been provided in this case.

With files from CTV News Toronto's John Musselman