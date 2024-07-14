TORONTO
Man knocks on door, punches victim: TPS

Toronto police are looking for information surrounding the identity of a man who allegedly approached a home, knocked on the door and physically assaulted a victim.

According to police, the incident happened on June 2 at around 10:20 p.m. in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police allege that the suspect rang the doorbell of the victim’s house and punched the victim in the face before fleeing the scene in a suspect vehicle with a driver.

Police say that the vehicle was a dark colored Cadillac ATS.

Images have been released of the suspect, who is described as being six-foot with a medium build and a black goatee and a moustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants with a grey/white stripe down the side and black sneakers.

Police are looking to identify this suspect, who allegedly assaulted a victim on June 2, 2024. (TPS)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

