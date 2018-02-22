

CTV News Toronto





A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough's Ionview neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road sometime before 5 p.m.

In a tweet, Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The victim died at the scene, they said.

Eglinton Avenue is closed in both directions between Ionview Road and Kennedy Road to allow for an investigation.