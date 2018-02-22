Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Scarborough's Ionview area, police say
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 5:43PM EST
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough's Ionview neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
It happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road sometime before 5 p.m.
In a tweet, Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The victim died at the scene, they said.
Eglinton Avenue is closed in both directions between Ionview Road and Kennedy Road to allow for an investigation.