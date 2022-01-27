Advertisement
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Brampton
Published Thursday, January 27, 2022 10:32PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 27, 2022 10:32PM EST
TORONTO -- A two-vehicle collision in Brampton Thursday night left one man dead, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Clementine Drive around 9:10 p.m. after two vehicles collided.
Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the roads in the area for the investigation.