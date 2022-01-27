TORONTO -- A two-vehicle collision in Brampton Thursday night left one man dead, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Clementine Drive around 9:10 p.m. after two vehicles collided.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the roads in the area for the investigation.