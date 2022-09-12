Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Brampton

A male is dead following a shooting in Brampton early Monday morning.

It happened at a residence around 5:35 a.m. near Veterans and Wanless drive, in the vicinity of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

Police say that officers found the victim inside a vehicle and that he’d been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

While speaking to reporters Monday morning, Peel police said they believe the incident to have been targeted.

Police did not provide suspect information.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-453-3311.